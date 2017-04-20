EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Dick Harmon Sportsmanship Award presented during the Edwardsville-Granite City boys tennis match went to Edwardsville senior Brooks Thomas and Granite City’s Hayden Day.

The award is presented every year in honor of former Granite City tennis coach Richard “Dick” Harmon.

“Coach Dick Harmon was my coach my senior year and he coached with honor and respect,” Edwardsville head boys tennis coach Dave Lipe said. “The award is given to players who show character on the court and in the classroom. We have presented this for many years. Coach Harmon also coached Granite City Coach Raffi Karibian.”

"Coach Harmon was a great coach, an excellent athlete and a lifetime educator in the Granite City School District and within the parks department. This is a great way to recognize a couple of young men who exhibit character on and off the tennis court.”

Harmon was inducted in the Illinois High School Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame in 1987.

