ALTON – Alton High School 2022 boys tennis season is here and one player who is especially ready for the upcoming season is sophomore Parker Mayhew. Mayhew played number two for the Redbirds last year and when he is not playing tennis, he runs cross country in the fall, which he says “helps give me a lot of endurance which you need for tennis.”

Parker Mayhew is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for AHS.

High school sports provide young athletes a place to compete in sports they enjoy and a fun way to spend time with friends.

“The whole team is good friends," Mayhew said. “Going into the season, I think us all being close will make for a competitive environment. We enjoy doing stuff outside of tennis, we are all close, and I think we will keep helping each other get better.”

Mayhew credits his dad and also his assistant coach, Phil Trapani, for getting him into tennis.

According to the strong sophomore player, “I started playing tennis with my dad when I was 10-years old. I also started a clinic in sixth grade with coach Trapani. Playing with my dad and that clinic is where I started to learn everything that I know and made me enjoy the sport.”

As for the upcoming season, Mayhew says he is looking forward to being coached by Trapani and competing against the Edwardsville Tigers. “I love when coach Trapani is there because he always pushes me and helps me get better," said Mayhew. “I’m also excited to play against Edwardsville. I know some guys from the team, and I am excited to do my best and spend some competitive time on the court with them.”

