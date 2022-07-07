JERSEY – The double combination of Edward Roberts and Logan Schultz finished with IHSA Class 1A All-State honors at the state boys tennis tourney.

The combination are Quality Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Jerseyville Male Athletes of the Month for the Panthers.

The doubles team of Edward Roberts and Logan Schultz won their opening match at state, then lost in the second round to Caleb Brinkman and Joe Settlemeyr of Peoria Richwoods 6-0, 6-1, but rebounded in the second round of the consolation bracket to defeat Nikhil Gupta and Joseph Doerfler of Chatham Glenwood 8-2, then won in the third round over Cole Palese and Jaylan Tucker of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 8-3 before losing in the fourth round to Douglas Yoo and Graham O'Leary of Dunlap 8-6 and were eliminated.

Article continues after sponsor message

Roberts, a safety, has continued his extraordinary summer and was defensive MVP in a Shrine High School All-Star Football Game this summer at Illinois Wesleyan. Roberts was coached by legendary East St. Louis Coach Darren Sunkett.

Schultz and Roberts were standout athletes for the Panthers, both members of football and basketball teams. Roberts is an outstanding, world-class water skier.

“Edward Roberts and Logan Schultz - Eddie and Logan - were the four seed at a loaded Chatham sectional and had to fight tooth and nail to qualify for state,” Jersey boys tennis coach Dan Diamond said. “At state, I had a lot of confidence in them, but they exceeded my expectations for sure. Most spectators comment on their athleticism after watching them play, but they are court-smart and have great vision. Winning three rounds at the state level is quite an accomplishment for any team, and they fought hard every step of the way. Both guys are fantastic athletes and they compete every time they step on the court.”

“They are great kids and it is a pleasure to be their coach,” Coach Diamond said.

More like this: