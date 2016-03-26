EDWARDSVILLE – Tennessee Tech opened the scoring with a five-run second inning and then capped the game with a five-run ninth inning, defeating SIUE 14-2 Saturday at Simmons Baseball Complex. The Golden Eagles won two of three to take the weekend Ohio Valley Conference series.

The Cougars fell to 4-16 overall and 2-7 in the OVC. Tennessee Tech improved to 12-10 and 5-4.

Conner Buenger (0-5) allowed seven runs on eight hits over three innings in the start for the Cougars. He didn't walk a batter and struck out two.

"Whenever he gets in trouble, because he's been hit around a little bit this year, he loses command of his delivery," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said of his starter. "It is a mechanical issue but it starts with his mindset. As soon as he starts to lose confidence, his mechanics change and then the ball elevates. He becomes his own worst enemy. He shouldn't lose confidence because he has great stuff."

A two-run home run by TTU catcher Chris Brown with one out opened the scoring in the inning. The Golden Eagles added three more runs on five more hits in the inning.

"His confidence left quickly when the two-run home run happened," Stoecklin continued, "The big inning usually starts when the pitcher is his own worst enemy out there."

SIUE got a run back in the second thanks to an RBI-single by Jackson Layton which made it 5-1 Tennessee Tech. It was 7-1 TTU when Dustin Woodcock led off the fourth inning with a home run to right.

Tennessee Tech added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before the five-run ninth.

The Cougars managed 10 hits against three Tech pitchers but also stranded nine runners on base and struck out a combined 13 times.

Alec Skender and Brock Weimer were the only Cougar hitters with more than a single hit.

"The hit total was 10, but we struck out 13 times," Stoecklin said. "Our approach wasn't very good. We didn't walk once today."

The Cougars used five relievers following Buenger. Brandon Tatum followed Buenger and allowed two runs in 2.2 innings. Regular closer Zach Malach followed Tatum and entered with a run in and the bases loaded in the sixth. He got TTU designated hitter Ryan Flick to ground out to end the inning. He then struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning.

"I didn't use Zach today as a closer because I didn't want the game to get away from us with bases loaded (in the sixth inning)," Stoecklin said. "He did a great job getting the stop, not letting the inning get big and then he had a quality inning after that."

Senior Travis Felax made his first appearance for SIUE since the 2013 season, coming on in the ninth inning. Felax, a two-time All-OVC selection has battled injury and has missed the last two complete seasons. He allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

"It was terrific to see him back on the mound, to know what he has gone through to get back to this point," Stoecklin said. "He still has a lot of work to do. He's learning a new arm slot. He just wants to get on the mound so he's willing to do whatever it takes and I respect that about him and that's what has made him a great pitcher in the past is that he loves to compete and he'd do whatever it takes to win.

"He'll get an opportunity to pitch again because when push comes to shove when he gets out there he's going to compete," Stoecklin continued.

Tyler Brazelton, who hit a three-run double in the ninth inning for Tennessee Tech, finished the game 3 for 5 with five RBIs for the Golden Eagles.

SIUE now plays its next five games away from home beginning with a 6 p.m. game Tuesday at Evansville. The Cougars will continue OVC play with a three-game series at Southeast Missouri next weekend.

"It's going to be a grind," Stoecklin said. "We're going to have to find a way to get better and play a complete ballgame. That's what we keep stressing to the guys is to put together a complete game and right now it's a struggle."

