GRANITE CITY - Granite City Fire Department battled an apartment fire Wednesday morning and 10 residents were displaced due to the fire. The emergency call came in at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Village Lane Apartments to Granite City Fire Department.

When Granite City Fire arrived, they had an intense fire to battle in one apartment. The apartment is where the fire started had heavy damage. Three other apartments were also damaged.

Mutual Aid was called due to the fire. Long Lake and Madison Fire Department assisted at the scene. Granite City Fire Department stayed on the scene for about 4 hours.

Florissant Valley and Riverview Fire Protection provided coverage at Granite City stations and Collinsville provided an ambulance.

Granite City fire officials said the fire started due to cooking. Fire officials stated one civilian was treated on scene and two firefighters were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

