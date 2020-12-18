South Roxana – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois Route 111 will be closed to all traffic between Wagon Wheel Road and Madison Avenue/Hawthorne Avenue on Monday, December 21st, from approximately 10:30 AM until approximately 3:00 PM. Traffic will be able to detour to either Illinois Route 3 or to Illinois Route 255 during this closure. This closure is necessary to allow for a vessel being transported to the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

Electronic message boards and local police will be deployed to warn motorists of this temporary closure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes is encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

