GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey's Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to pre-plan for temporary detours Friday night (5/24/2019) from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. since the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing that Bethany Lane railroad crossing access to local traffic for routine maintenance/repair work on the crossings. First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.