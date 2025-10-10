CHICAGO - A federal judge on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from deploying more than 500 National Guard members to the Chicago area, citing a lack of credible evidence of a rebellion in Illinois.

During a nearly three-hour hearing, U.S. District Judge April Perry challenged the Trump administration’s claim that there was a danger of rebellion in Illinois, particularly focusing on incidents at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview, a Chicago suburb.

“I see no credible evidence there is a danger of rebellion in the state of Illinois,” Perry said from the bench late Thursday. She also ruled that the administration violated the 10th Amendment, which grants certain powers to states, and the 14th Amendment, which assures due process and equal protection. The order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 23, with a telephone hearing scheduled for Oct. 22 to consider extending the injunction for another 14 days.

The Trump administration appealed the ruling early Friday morning, Oct. 10, 2025, sending the dispute to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. A White House spokesperson said they plan to pursue the case in higher courts.

“Amidst ongoing violent riots and lawlessness, that local leaders like Pritzker have refused to step in to quell, President Trump has exercised his lawful authority to protect federal officers and assets,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement. “President Trump will not turn a blind eye to the lawlessness plaguing American cities and we expect to be vindicated by a higher court.”

In her ruling, Perry expressed concerns that the deployment could lead to civil unrest and that troops from other states would be unable to fully understand the complex and strained relations between Chicago residents and law enforcement.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, “The court confirmed what we all know: There is no credible evidence of a rebellion in the state of Illinois. And no place for the National Guard in the streets of American cities like Chicago.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the ruling “a win for the people of Chicago and the rule of law."

Perry rejected the administration’s contention, stating that federal law permits federalization of National Guard troops only under specific circumstances and not solely based on the president’s determination. She also questioned the reliability of claims that federal agents had been subjected to serious and coordinated violence by protesters.

