EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has announced a temporary closure of E. High St. starting on Nov. 1, 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pfund Construction will have E. High St. closed starting at N. Main St., and continuing to the alley east of 132 E. High St.

The closure will begin on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, lasting through Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

See the map at the top of this story for the approximate location of the closure.

More like this:

Fairview Heights Loses Iconic TGI Fridays
Feb 5, 2025
Edwardsville Issues Upcoming Roadwork, Closure Notifications
Mar 18, 2025
Local Eatery My Just Desserts Open Despite Broadway Work
Nov 14, 2024
St. Jacob Man Faces Five Child Porn Charges
Mar 28, 2025
Students Safe After Bomb Threat Closes East St. Louis High For Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Feb 21, 2025

 