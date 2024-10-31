Temporary Closure On E. High St. In Edwardsville Starts Nov. 1
Luca Krug - City of Edwardsville
October 31, 2024 9:30 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville has announced a temporary closure of E. High St. starting on Nov. 1, 2024.
Pfund Construction will have E. High St. closed starting at N. Main St., and continuing to the alley east of 132 E. High St.
The closure will begin on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, lasting through Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
See the map at the top of this story for the approximate location of the closure.
