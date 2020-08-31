Temporary Closure Of Maple Island Announced
August 31, 2020 10:21 AM
ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Maple Island Boat Ramp in West Alton, MO to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen from August 31 - September 4, 2020 until further notice due to repair work at the boat ramp.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535.