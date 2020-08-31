Temporary Closure Of Maple Island Announced ALTON - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Maple Island Boat Ramp in West Alton, MO to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen from August 31 - September 4, 2020 until further notice due to repair work at the boat ramp. Article continues after sponsor message For more information please contact Josh Schulte at 314-657-8535. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: JCH Ambulance, V1 Environmental, Spanky Fest, and More! Trending