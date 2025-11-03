HIGHLAND – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that rehabilitation of a crossing by CSX railroad on Lake Road/Highland Road between Walnut Road and Motel Road in Madison County will require a full closure beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

More like this:

Road Closure On Lebanon Road In St. Clair County Announced
Oct 9, 2025
Caseyville Road Near Collinsville High School Closing Temporarily
Oct 22, 2025
Field Fire Near Lamb Road Draws Multi-Department Response
Oct 5, 2025
Temporary Closure Of Caseyville Road At Morrison Drive Is Set To Begin Oct. 13, 2025
Oct 13, 2025
Man Faces Multiple Charges After Road Rage Shooting
Oct 4, 2025

 