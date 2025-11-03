Temporary Closure Of Lake Road/Highland Road at Walnut Road Announced
Lake Road and Highland Road intersection will be closed for essential rehabilitation starting November 4.
HIGHLAND – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that rehabilitation of a crossing by CSX railroad on Lake Road/Highland Road between Walnut Road and Motel Road in Madison County will require a full closure beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Nov. 4.
A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Wednesday, Nov. 5.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
