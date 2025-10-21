Temporary Closure Of Illinois 157 at Illinois 13 Announced
IDOT announces full closure of the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing between Illinois 13 and Chase Lane starting October 27 for rehabilitation work.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that rehabilitation of a crossing by Norfolk Southern railroad on Illinois 157 between Illinois 13 and Chase Lane in St. Clair County will require a full closure beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 27.
A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Friday, Oct. 31.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.