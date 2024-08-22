EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that rehabilitation of a crossing by Bi-State Development Agency on Illinois 15 between East Broadway and South Fourth Street in St. Clair County will require a full closure beginning, weather permitting, Friday, Aug. 23.

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.