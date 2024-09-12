ROODHOUSE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that rehabilitation of a crossing by Kansas City Southern Railway on Illinois 106 between West Roodhouse Road and NW 1175 Street in Greene County will require a full closure, weather permitting, on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Article continues after sponsor message

A posted detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure, which is expected to conclude Thursday, Sept. 19.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to detour signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.