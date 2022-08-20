WEST ALTON, MO. – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Ellis Island parking lot in West Alton, MO., to both vehicle and foot traffic beginning as early as Friday, August 19th, 2022. The closure will last for a duration of approximately two weeks during which time concrete improvement work of the parking lot will occur. Further information will be made available when these areas are again accessible for recreation.

While Ellis Island Trail may be inaccessible during this time, please consider visiting one of the many other trails at Riverlands such as Two Pecan or Heron Pond for alternative hiking options.

For more information please contact the Rivers Project Office at 618-462-6979.