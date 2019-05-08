ALTON – Some local kids are going above and beyond to provide a creative Mother's Day to their moms.

The Pop-Up Kids' Art Fair will be having its second incarnation this Sunday, May 12 from noon – 4 p.m. at the Jacoby Art Center on Broadway. Students from K-12 grades will be selling and showing their artistic creations. Single roses will also be on sale, as that day is also Mother's Day. A child will even be offering portraits for moms and their kids, and there will be a Mother's Day card-making station as well. Live music will be provided by 13-year-old Cole Tarrant.

Event organizer, Nicole Gory, said the event was created to help young students who want to pursue the arts as a realistic career as well as for them to help benefit the community at large.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The children will learn how to talk about, price and sell their art,” Gory said in a Facebook message. “They will also decide a percentage of their sales to be donated to two amazing causes. The first is Addie Mae, a cousin of one of the participants, and the second is the Metro East Humane Society. The children have worked so hard on their art and are seeking community participation in helping them make this a successful event.”

Addie Mae was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and is currently undergoing medical trials at the expense of her family.

Gory said she wanted to thank her fellow organizers and Jacoby Art Center staff members: Joshua Grassle for hosting, Emma Tarrant for designing fliers, the YWCA for hosting the group's banner-making party and her fellow parents for all the continued support.

“To sum it up: Pack up your mom and treat her to a few hours filled with art, community and cute kids,” Gory said. “[It's] all for a great cause.”

More like this: