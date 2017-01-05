Alton Police DepartmentALTON - Due to an outage with Charter Communications, Alton Police Department’s telephone system is currently incapable of receiving calls.

A post on the APD Facebook page, posted at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning, said that this outage has not affected the department’s 9-1-1 system.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“The 9-1-1 system is active at this time for emergency calls,” the post said.

Article continues after sponsor message

For non-emergencies, the department encourages people to e-mail them at patrol@altonpolice.com.

“We will try to respond to those e-mails throughout the day,” the post said. “Thank you for your cooperation.”

The department will keep the community updated on the telephone system’s restoration on their Facebook page.

More like this:

Elijah Kolb Honored as 2024-25 GCHS Scholar-Athlete
2 days ago
Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis Is Called To Investigate Shooting Death Of 22-Year-Old Granite City Woman
4 days ago
Budzinski Introduces Bill to Improve Veteran Access to STEM Scholarships
Mar 12, 2025
Severe Storm System Forecasted To Hit Region
Mar 14, 2025
Post Commons to Host Third Annual Wedding Expo
Feb 26, 2025

 