ALTON - Due to an outage with Charter Communications, Alton Police Department’s telephone system is currently incapable of receiving calls.

A post on the APD Facebook page, posted at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning, said that this outage has not affected the department’s 9-1-1 system.

“The 9-1-1 system is active at this time for emergency calls,” the post said.

For non-emergencies, the department encourages people to e-mail them at patrol@altonpolice.com.

“We will try to respond to those e-mails throughout the day,” the post said. “Thank you for your cooperation.”

The department will keep the community updated on the telephone system’s restoration on their Facebook page.

