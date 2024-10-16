EDWARDSVILLE/SPRINGFIELD - One positive development in the health care industry post-pandemic is the expansion of virtual care services. Greater access benefits patients and providers, bridging gaps to make a virtual visit convenient and secure.

Health care providers and staff using telehealth in their practices – or who would like to – will learn about the latest innovations and developments in this evolving branch of medical care at SIU Medicine’s 2024 Telehealth Conference on Tuesday, October 29. The all-day event can be attended virtually or in person at Memorial Learning Center’s MG Nelson Family Auditorium, 228 W. Miller St. in Springfield.

Medical experts will lead sessions on telehealth legislation, policies and compliance issues. Presenters will also share case examples of telehealth’s uses within specialty and hospital care, providers' perspectives on telehealth, and research and practical applications.

Article continues after sponsor message

The conference is designed for telehealth providers, staff, program directors and anyone interested in virtual care. “Our guests will hear from a spectrum of telehealth pros: health care providers, technicians and program staff. We have some interactive sessions to spark conversations and ideas,” said Laura Hepp Kessel, executive director of telehealth services at SIU Medicine.

Registration costs are varied. In-person attendees receive breakfast and lunch.

Virtual: $100

In-person: physician, $150; advanced practice provider, nurse, social worker, counselor, allied health professional: $125

SIU Medicine or Memorial Health staff: $40

Health professions student: $40

SIU School of Medicine medical or PA student: fee waived

To register, visit siumed.edu/cpd. In the dropdown under ‘Learners,’ click on ‘Conferences.’ Sponsorship and exhibitor information can be requested by emailing telehealthservices@siumed.edu. This activity has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™. Continuing education credit is also available for advanced practice providers, nurses, nursing home administrators, social workers, clinical psychologists, professional counselors/clinical counselors and dietitians/nutrition counselors.

Visit siumed.edu/telehealth for more information about SIU Medicine’s Telehealth Services.