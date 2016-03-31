After grounding out for the final play of the top of the 2nd inning, Tejada was replaced by Greg Garcia at shortstop to start the bottom of the frame. Tejada has been diagnosed with a left quad strain.

“I would caution that I think we’re going to need a little time to just determine exactly what we’re dealing with,” began Mozeliak on the moving parts of the situation. “You hear the word ‘quad’ and you hear the word ‘strain’ and you think back to Matt Adams, you think back to Matt Holliday last year–I don’t think we’re talking even close to the severity of that. Nonetheless, we’re going to need a day or two to a) image it and b) make a determination of how long.

“Let’s assume it isn’t great or it’s still going to require some DL time, then I think we’re back to Plan B–which was let Gyorko and Greg Garcia get shortstop opportunities.”

Prior to acquiring Tejada a couple of weeks ago, Garcia and Gyorko had been sharing the duties at the position–along with Aledmys Diaz, who will remain on the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) roster.

Rather than carry the three infielders, the Cardinals will instead opt for outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker to remain on the roster.

The 28-year old switch-hitter finished the Grapefruit League with a .304 batting average to go with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs. Much of that production came from off-the bench–a role Hazelbaker will have with the Cardinals.

“Certainly a factor,” acknowledged Mozeliak on the decision of going with another outfielder instead of Diaz. “But I also feel from a messaging standpoint, you have the kind of camp he had and not to be rewarded I think it would be difficult. Look, before the Tejada injury we may have had to make a difficult decision but I think now, given what’s happened over the last 48 hours, it would be really hard to not do it.”

photo credit: Steve Mitchell, Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports