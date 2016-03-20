After playing in his first game for St. Louis, shortstop Ruben Tejada was asked how hit felt to be a Cardinal.

“Perfect,” said Tejada with a smile. “I’m really happy to be here and playing again with another organization. It felt really good.”

Tejada played all nine innings at short, making a couple of strong plays with the glove. He was 1-4 at the plate with a 7th inning single into centerfield.

“I’ve heard about this organization a lot,” answered Tejada on why chose to sign with the Cardinals over other offers. “I think this is a good opportunity to be in the playoffs and win, that’s why I came here. To help the team. To try and stay focused and everything.”

Earlier in the day, Mike Matheny described it as a “blank canvas” on the new start for the shortstop.

“Yeah, really nice,” he said. “I don’t know a lot of the guys here but…I’ve heard good things about everybody here.”

THREE MORE MOVES

Article continues after sponsor message

–Following Sunday’s game, the Cardinals optioned Anthony Garcia to Memphis (AAA) and re-assigned Jonathan Rodriguez and Patrick Wisdom to minor league camp.

“Garcia, I thought had probably one of the bigger surprises of spring–just how well he performed all the way around,” said Matheny. “Patrick is a much, much improved player than last time we saw him two years ago. He’s doing the right things and it was nice to see Jonathan Rodriguez take advantage of it also.”

Earlier in the day, six other players were transferred to the minor league side of Spring Training.

“All these guys have been real grateful for the opportunities,” said Matheny. “Most of them it was their first spring and just an opportunity to come in here and learn as much as be exposed to what they can do. I think they made the most of it.”

The Cardinals now have 41 players in camp.

BELL TO MANAGE

–Bench coach David Bell will handle the managerial duties on Monday as Mike Matheny will be in West Virginia to attend the funeral for his grandmother.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports