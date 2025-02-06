ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 14-year-old male in the 11000 block of Criterion Avenue in St. Louis County. The incident occurred on Jan. 26, 2025, at approximately 4:15 p.m., when police responded to a call regarding a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found Dae’wan Lindsay, a resident of the same block, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. Unfortunately, on Feb. 4, 2025, Lindsay succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody following the incident but has since been released. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing, with detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons leading the efforts.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) for potential rewards.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

