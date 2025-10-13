Patrons are in for a quacking good time when they visit Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall during the month of October! In addition to checking out a bestseller, attending one of the library’s many programs, or picking up an item from the Library of Things (such as a stand mixer, card table and chairs, or tool kit, among dozens of other unique things), patrons can vote for their favorite decorated rubber duck!

In September, the library invited teens to stop by and pick up a rubber duck, decorate it, and return it to the library for a “duck costume contest” to be held this month. The decorated ducks are now on display in the library’s TeenSpace section. Patrons can visit Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall from now until October 31 and vote for their favorite decorated duck. The first-place winner of the contest will take home an LED duck wall light, the second-place winner will receive a duck-themed blanket, and the third-place winner will earn a pair of fun duck-themed socks.

“We were so curious as to what kind of costumes the ducks would return to the library ‘wearing,’” says Executive Director Mary Cordes. “We have so many imaginative teens in our District and we were sure they would make the most of this opportunity to be creative—and they didn’t disappoint,” says Cordes.

The idea for a duck costume contest came from a collaboration between Megan Dees, the library’s TeenSpace staff member, and the teens who frequent the library’s Teen Advisory Council. “I’m so proud of the work that the teens put into this program,” says Dees. “We have an amazing group of teens who participate in the library’s teen programs, and many of our teen program ideas spring from our collaboration with them at events such as our Teen Advisory Council, where they tell us what they want from their public library,” says Dees.

“It’s important to us that we listen to our teens when they tell us what type of programs, services, and collections they want to see at the library,” says Cordes. “By creating the type of environment they want to visit, we’re creating lifelong library users—and reinforcing to this age group how important a public library is to a community, no matter what age you are,” says Cordes.

For more information about Hayner Library’s teen programming, please call Hayner Library at 618-462-0677 or visit www.haynerlibrary.org/teenspace. The library also offers programming and services for patrons of all ages, including delivery services, the Libby and Cloud Library e-book and audiobook apps, the Biblio+ streaming TV shows and movies app, the Comics Plus app (graphic novels, anime, and comic books), a Library of Things, genealogy and local history services, interlibrary loan, a seed library, the Mango Languages app and other research and testing related databases, and much more. For more information on all things Hayner Library, visit www.haynerlibrary.org or call the library at 618-462-0677.

