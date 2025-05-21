SPRINGFIELD – As teenagers across the state look for and begin summer jobs, the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is reminding parents and employers of the requirements that must be met for the employment of youth under 16.

"Summer jobs offer young people valuable opportunities to gain experience and responsibility, but it’s essential that their safety and rights are protected," said IDOL Director Jane Flanagan. "We urge employers and families to understand the requirements of the Child Labor Law so that minors can work in secure, lawful, and supportive environments."

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOL regulates employment for workers under the age of 16 through several key provisions:

Employment Certificate Requirement: Before starting work, minors under 16 must obtain an employment certificate confirming they are old enough to work, physically capable of performing the job, and that the job won’t interfere with their education (during the school year).

Before starting work, minors under 16 must obtain an employment certificate confirming they are old enough to work, physically capable of performing the job, and that the job won’t interfere with their education (during the school year). Prohibited Work: Minors may not be employed in hazardous occupations or in businesses where alcohol is served, sold for on-site consumption, brewed, distilled, or bottled.

Minors may not be employed in hazardous occupations or in businesses where alcohol is served, sold for on-site consumption, brewed, distilled, or bottled. Work Hours Restrictions: During the school year, minors may not work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. From June 1 through Labor Day, evening work is extended until 9 p.m.

During the school year, minors may not work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. From June 1 through Labor Day, evening work is extended until 9 p.m. Wages and Breaks: Youth workers under age 18 must earn at least $13 per hour and are entitled to a 30-minute meal break for every five hours worked. They must also receive a full day of rest after six consecutive days of work.

Anyone who suspects a violation of the Child Labor Law is encouraged to report it by emailing dol.childlaborcomplaints@illinois.gov, visiting labor.illinois.gov/childlabor, or submitting a report here.

In addition to Illinois laws, federal regulations govern the employment of minors ages 16 to 18. More information on federal child labor laws is available here.

More like this: