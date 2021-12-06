ALTON - A Mac's Time Out employee was stabbed in the leg and hand in an altercation that occurred outside the business in the 300 block of Belle Street at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021. An 18-year-old - Keyion E. Robinson, 18, of the 800 block of Oakwood Estates in Alton, has been charged with Aggravated Battery. Additional charges are possible for Robinson being a minor in a tavern, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido stated.

Mac's Time Out owner Mac Lenhardt praised the Alton Police for their quick response.

"I can't say enough for the Alton Police for how quickly they responded, how they handled the situation and had the person in custody so quickly," he said. "The Alton Police were there in about two minutes after the call was made to them."

Chief Pulido said preliminary investigation revealed that several patrons were involved in an altercation with an employee of Mac’s Time Out, regarding one of the patrons possibly being under 21 years of age. During the altercation, the Mac’s Time Out employee was stabbed.

"The patrons involved with the altercation began to leave the area but were quickly detained by responding officers," Chief Pulido said. "The employee who was stabbed was transported to an Alton area hospital. For now, that employee has severe injuries and is recovering. Today, the details of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office."

Mac Lenhardt praised his son Rob Lenhardt and another bystander who intervened when the person nearly attacked Mac. They were able to stop him and police arrived shortly after. Mac said in his nearly four decades as a business owner, he felt it was one of his closest calls. He was thankful for the immediate help and thankful for the quick response of the Alton police.

Mac also added that this type of situation doesn't happen very often and normally Downtown Alton is a very safe and entertaining place to be on weekends.

