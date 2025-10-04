ALTON — A 17-year-old female driver was killed and her mother seriously injured Friday evening, Oct. 3, 2025, in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Seminary Road, authorities said.

The Alton Police Department responded to the collision at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 3. The Alton Police said the teen driver, identified as Grace Bustos of Alton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother, Meghan Bustos, who was also in the vehicle, was airlifted to a hospital in the St. Louis area and is currently in stable condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody by police.

The investigation was conducted by the Alton Police Traffic Division with assistance from the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Authorities closed portions of Homer Adams Parkway for several hours during the inquiry.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford expressed condolences to the family and community affected by the crash, stating, “This is an absolute tragedy, and on behalf of the Alton Police Department, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the students and staff of the Alton School District who knew Grace. We stand with the community during this difficult time.”

