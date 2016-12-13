EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department reports Jeremy A. Mitchell, 19, of the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue, Collinsville, was charged this week with two counts of Residential Burglary, three counts of Burglary, one count of Threatening A Public Official and one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance.

Mitchell was charged this week with the various counts at the Madison County Circuit Court.

At 7:14 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City. Deputies made contact with Mitchell, who was the only occupant of the reported suspicious vehicle. Mitchell refused to cooperate with the deputies and fled in the vehicle.

Mitchell crashed the vehicle into a nearby ditch and fled on foot. Deputies apprehended him after a short foot pursuit. He made threats to kill the deputies involved in his arrest and was in possession of heroin at the time of the encounter, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said.

Mitchell’s vehicle, a gray in color extended cab Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was towed in connection with the arrest. Evidence from two separate residential burglaries, and three separate vehicle burglaries in rural Madison County was located inside of the truck. Investigators are attempting to determine if additional property found in the truck is stolen.

Additional property found in Mitchell’s vehicle has tentatively been linked to burglaries that occurred in rural St. Clair County, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said.

Photographs of some of the items yet to be identified as stolen, but found in the truck, are shown below.

“We are asking anyone who recognizes the property as property they previously reported to police as stolen to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at 618-692-0871," Capt. Mike Dixon said.

