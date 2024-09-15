CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - Charges have been issued in a Major Case Squad investigation following the death of an 18-year-old in Cahokia Heights.

On September 9, officers from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on the 2400 block of Renois Lane regarding a person who had been shot and was not conscious or breathing.

The victim, later identified as Damonta T. Mosley, 18, of Cahokia Heights, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cahokia Heights Sheriff’s Department sought assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. The collaborative effort brought together 21 investigators from 16 different agencies to work on the case.

The investigation led to the identification of evidence and a person of interest.

On Saturday, the findings were submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. Subsequently, on Sunday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges of first-degree murder against David F. Hodges, 19, also of Cahokia Heights.

This remains an active investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.