ALTON - The best cooks in the area are gathering up road kill for the Wild Bills 12th Annual Wild Game Cook-Off from 6 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, Feb 6.!

Ted’s Motorcycle World is putting up nine cash prizes that total up to $1,800! With free entry and cash for every sample you sell, you have nothing to lose! The nine cash prizes are as follows:

Judges Choice

-1st place: $300

-2nd place: $200

-3rd place: $100

Article continues after sponsor message

People’s Choice

-1st place: $300

-2nd place: $200

-3rd place: $100

Best Name

-1st place: $300

-2nd place: $200

-3rd palce: $100

Not interested in competing? Join hundreds of other bikers and enjoy the food the competitors muster up! Help us pick the winners by voting for your favorite dish and name! For just $5 you get 10 samples, and we aren’t talking about skimpy samples, we’re talking about real samples, samples which turn boys into men!

SIGN UP NOW!

Ted’s Motorcycle World is located at 4103 Humbert Road in Alton.