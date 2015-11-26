BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING

TURKEY TIPOFF CLASSIC

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 61, ODIN 30: A big third quarter outburst by Metro East Lutheran put the Knights into the Gold Bracket of their Thanksgiving Turkey Tipoff Classic as they defeated Odin 61-30 Wednesday night.

The win put the Knights into the semifinals of the bracket for group winners; they'll take on the Piasa Southwestern-Litchfield winner at 7 p.m. Friday for a berth into the final.

Teddy Fifer led the Knights with 25 points, including four three-pointers; Jason Johnson added 10 points and Braden Woolsey and Noah Coddington each had seven for MEL.

Skylar Sanders led the Eagles with 10 points, with Raiden Hofstetter adding seven and Dustin Quick six.

LITCHFIELD 48, FREEBURG 46: Josh Franke's 22 points, including four three-point baskets, helped Litchfield squeeze out a 48-46 win over Freeburgh in the MEL tournament Wednesday.

Cooper Scharf and Zach Skinner each had eight points for the Purple Panthers as they advanced to the Gold Bracket and a meeting with Piasa Southwestern Friday afternoon.

Bryce Rutledge led the Midgets with 15 points, with Will Berger adding 11 and Awstin Weber and Zach Diecker seven each.

STAUNTON 51, GILLESPIE 25: Nick Price had 15 points and Colin Tieman 11 as Staunton ran riot over Gillespie in the Metro East Lutheran tournament Wednesday, the Bulldogs scoring a 51-25 win over the Miners.

Blake Hayes added eight points for Staunton in the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Corey Scroggins and Austin Gusewelle led Gillespie with eight points each.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 69, BUNKER HILL 42: Trevor Davis' 20-point effort helped Waterloo Gibault to a 69-42 win over Bunker Hill in the Metro East Lutheran tournament Wednesday evening.

Brian Deterding added 18 points for the Hawks, with Colin Kessler contributing 11.

Stormy Coffman led the Minutemen with 17 points from five three-point goals, with Dane Sellers adding nine.

Tournament play resumes Friday with the start of bracket play in three divisions; the tournament concludes Saturday night.

CENTRALIA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CENTRALIA 63, JERSEY 37: Drake Kanallakan and Zac Ridenhour each had 10 points for Jersey as Centralia defeated the Panthers 63-37 in the Panthers' opening game of the Centralia Thanksgiving Tournament Wednesday night at Arthur Trout Gym.

The Panthers take on Springfield in the tournament Friday evening, then meet up with Belleville East Saturday morning and Mascoutah Saturday evening.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 8, O'FALLON 2: Tyler Hinterser had four goals and two assists and Tyler Schaeffer two goals and three assists as Edwardsville downed O'Fallon 8-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association contest at East Alton Ice Arena Wednesday.

Jordan Crow and Carson Lewis also had goals for the Tigers, who went to 7-0-0 on the season.

Edwardsville hits the ice again at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when they take on Alton at East Alton.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their results and scores to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your results and scores to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com

More like this: