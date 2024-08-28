ST. LOUIS – Ted Drewes Jr., the man behind the iconic St. Louis frozen custard business, died at the age of 96 on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. Drewes, a beloved figure in the St. Louis community, dedicated his life to preserving and expanding the family business, which has become a staple in St. Louis.

“His dedication to keeping the St. Louis staple alive for generations is truly inspiring,” the Ted Drewes, Inc., staff said on the company's Facebook page.

Ted Drewes Jr.'s contributions to the business began early, building upon the foundation laid by his father, who opened the first frozen custard shop in Florida in 1929. The Drewes family then established the first St. Louis location in 1930 at the intersection of Natural Bridge Road and Goodfellow Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout the years, the business expanded, with notable locations at 4224 South Grand Boulevard and 6726 Chippewa Street in St. Louis. While the Natural Bridge Road location eventually closed, the Chippewa and South Grand locations have endured, becoming landmarks in their own right.

When visitors come to St. Louis, Ted Drewes is often a must-visit destination, synonymous with the city's culinary landscape. Ted Drewes Jr.'s efforts to maintain and grow the business have ensured that the name remains a cherished part of St. Louis' history.

As the community mourns the loss of Ted Drewes Jr., his legacy continues to thrive through the custard stands that have brought joy to countless customers over the decades.

More like this: