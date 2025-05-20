STAUNTON – Madison Communications is proud to announce the outstanding performance of their technicians at the 2025 SCTE Gateway Chapter Cable-Tec Games, held on May 15th in St. Louis. The SCTE Gateway Chapter is one of 67 Chapters across the globe whose purpose is to provide local networking, professional development and certification opportunities to current and prospective members across 70 locations worldwide.

Competing against leading companies such as Charter, Comcast, Ervin Cable Construction, and Mediacom, the SCTE Gateway Chapter, that includes the Madison Technicians, once again demonstrated technical excellence, composure under pressure, and superior craftsmanship. The SCTE Gateway Chapter was named 1st Place Overall for the 14th consecutive year.

The Cable-Tec Games feature seven Olympic-style events, each designed to test the practical skills of broadband professionals. Events are judged primarily on accuracy, with time serving as the deciding factor for those with perfect scores. Tasks are drawn from real-world technician duties, some performed daily and others less frequently depending on specific job roles. Contestants have a five-minute time limit per event, and each competition is conducted in front of a live audience—adding a unique pressure that no training can replicate.

This year’s Madison Communications team included Bryan Huffstutler – Broadband Technician, Erick Goode – Broadband Technician, Greg Crabill – Broadband Technician, and Daron Verbais – Lead Technician.

The team captured an impressive 12 out of 24 medals awarded at the event. Daron Verbais took home a 2nd and 3rd place individual award, Greg Crabill took home two – 1st place awards, one – 2nd place award, and two – 3rd place awards, and lastly Bryan Huffstutler took home three – 1st place awards, one – 2nd place award, and one – third place award! The winning categories consisted of games that evaluated fiber splicing, meter reading, drop connection, hardline cable splicing and many more.

As a result of his exceptional performance, Bryan Huffstutler, Broadband Technician, will be invited to represent both the Gateway Chapter and Madison Communications at the SCTE Tec Expo in Washington, D.C. later this year. Based on his scores, he may also qualify to compete in the prestigious International Games, as he has in years past.

