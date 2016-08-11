COLLINSVILLE – Officials from the Illinois State Police (ISP) announce the first female Trooper has received the Top Cop award from the TeamIllinois Youth Police Camp (TYPC). Trooper Omoayena Williams was chosen by the camp cadets as the Top Cop.

The TYPC is an annual week-long residency camp for young men and women from the Metro East area. The camp is based on a military model of discipline and includes para-military drills, physical fitness, team building exercises, and other life enhancing skills. The primary purpose of the TYPC is to establish interpersonal relations between youth and law enforcement through mentoring and encouragement. The 2016 camp was the 11th annual TYPC. It started on July 10, and graduation ceremonies were held on July 16.

Each year at the conclusion of the TYPC, cadets choose one counselor as the Top Cop. The Top Cop is chosen because the officer is devoted to duty, and their leadership abilities set a standard of excellence for others to emulate. Although it was only her first year volunteering as a counselor at the camp, Trooper Williams was this year’s recipient of the Top Cop award

“I wanted to volunteer as a counselor at the youth camp because I understand the importance of having mentors and positive role models for young men and women,” stated Trooper Williams. “I also volunteered because I want to let today’s youth know that if they set their minds to it, they can accomplish their goals,” she continued.

Trooper Williams was born and raised in Nigeria. She attended the University of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Art’s degree in Human Development in 2009. In September of 2010 Trooper Williams reported to the ISP Academy as a member of Cadet Class 118. She graduated in March 2011 and was assigned to District Chicago patrol. Trooper Williams and her family still currently reside in Chicago.

