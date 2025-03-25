Listen to the story

ALTON – What’s popular on Fridays during Lent? A fish fry of course.

Our Mission Partners at OSF Moeller Cancer Center (2200 Central Ave, Alton, IL 62002) are sponsoring a fish fry on Friday, April 4, to benefit their Relay for Life team "Team Hope" as part of their annual fundraising efforts supporting the American Cancer Society.

Meals can be purchased for:

Lunch service: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carry-out only

Tickets can be purchased via cash or through Venmo

Tickets are available for purchase Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. -2 p.m., through Tuesday, April 1, at the OSF Moeller Cancer Center front desk.

Carry-out orders can be picked up at the back entrance to OSF Moeller Cancer Center adjacent to the main parking lot of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Meal tickets are $12.00, and each meal includes:

Fish

Bread

Pickle

Chips

Coleslaw

Dessert

Bottled water

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (618) 433-7600.

