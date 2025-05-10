BETHALTO - Stacey Hoffmann goes out of her way for her students.

Hoffmann is an Extended Curriculum special education teacher for first through third grades at Parkside Primary School in the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8. She also coordinates the Parkside Buddy Program, which pairs students with two buddies to play with during recess. This Teacher Appreciation Week, she is reflecting on her 27 years in the Bethalto School District and her plans for more to come.

“I have always loved working with children and have a deep desire to make a positive difference in their lives,” Hoffmann said. “I believe that education is one of the most powerful tools we can offer young people to help shape their futures. By supporting students and their families, I aim to help them make the most of their educational opportunities and prepare them for success both in school and beyond.”

Hoffmann said that building strong relationships with her students and their families is “incredibly rewarding,” as it also helps her to better support her students. She enjoys watching each student grow throughout the school year.

She is most proud of the Parkside Buddy Program, where approximately 170 Parkside students volunteer to play and connect with her students during recess. Not only does the program promote inclusion and acceptance, but it helps form genuine friendships between students at Parkside. Many students go on to become advocates for Hoffmann’s kids, and they continue to build lasting bonds throughout their school careers.

She also serves as the Buddy Coordinator for the district’s Special Olympics program. With 46 athletes and almost 100 buddy volunteers, the students connect and grow closer as a unified community.

Hoffmann thanked her fellow staff members Jen Weber, Megan Henrichs, Allyssa Kostyshock, Jessica Eddy, Michelle Osborn and Caitlin McClellan for their continued support of these programs. She emphasized that her success would not be possible without her “amazing work family.”

Outside of school, Hoffmann stays busy with her family. Her oldest daughter is currently studying special education, while her youngest daughter plans to attend cosmetology school starting next fall. Hoffmann also enjoys creating photo books and videos for her classroom and her loved ones.

Hoffmann is proud of the work she does at Parkside Primary School, and she is grateful for her students and fellow educators. She can’t wait to get back in the classroom after this summer and embark on another great year with her kids.

“I believe that God has a plan for each of us, and I truly feel that my purpose is to work with the incredible students I’ve been blessed to teach over the past 27 years — and those I will have the honor of teaching in the future,” Hoffmann said. “While my role is to be their teacher, my students are the ones who teach me every day how to become a better educator and person.”

Thank you to Mrs. Hoffmann for your work as a teacher!

