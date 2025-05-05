BETHALTO - Sarah Hughes has spent 20 years as a teacher, and she’s not stopping anytime soon.

Hughes is a seventh grade pre-algebra teacher and a math interventionist for grades six through eight at Trimpe Middle School in the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8. Over the years, she has learned that relationships are at the foundation of every classroom, and she is proud of how her students have grown.

“The favorite part of my job is building relationships with students and being able to try and explain math in a way that is easy for students to understand,” she explained. “I love greeting students in the morning and making sure they get their day started with a smile.”

Hughes has always wanted to be a teacher. As a child, she would often “play school” with her sister and friends. She soon realized that she wanted to make an impact on children, just like her teachers did for her.

That impact extends beyond the classroom. Hughes makes a point to go to Trimpe students’ games and performances to support her kids. She likes to keep an eye on her students as they age and watch them succeed in high school and beyond.

“I enjoy working with students because I love to see how they develop socially and academically throughout the school year. I always make sure my students know that I am there for them in all walks of life,” she shared. “Once you are my student, you are always my student. I love to see my students’ successes in life as they grow older.”

It can be difficult to come up with a plan that addresses every student’s academic needs, but Hughes works hard to meet each student where they’re at. She often works individually with students to support them through challenging concepts.

Outside of school, Hughes stays busy with her own kids. She watches them play soccer and attends her daughter’s dance recitals. The entire family enjoys swimming and playing outside, and they often visit the Wisconsin Dells.

As Hughes marks 20 years of teaching, she is pleased to note that she has met some of her “lifelong friends” through her job. She is thankful for her husband’s support, and she does everything she can to advocate for her students and work with them to make sure they succeed.

“I love what I do!” she added. “I am grateful to spend my day with middle school students. I love their energy. I always want to make sure my students feel loved and supported both in and out of the classroom.”

Thank you to Mrs. Hughes for your work as a teacher!

