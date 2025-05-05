BETHALTO - Melanie Reincke does everything she can to empower her students.

Reincke works at Trimpe Middle School in the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8. She is a special education teacher with the sixth through eighth grade extended curriculum program. This Teacher Appreciation Week, she’s reflecting on the decision to become a teacher and the fun she has had along the way.

“My favorite part of my job is seeing my students grow in their academic and functional skills,” Reincke shared. “Nothing brings me more joy than when my students feel confident in themselves and in their abilities. Seeing my students being independent in our school and in our community will always be the most rewarding part of the job.”

Even as an elementary school student, Reincke knew she wanted to become a teacher. She used to “play teacher” and create worksheets for her fellow students to fill out. As a high schooler, she babysat a family friend named Jordan with Down syndrome and began volunteering with his Special Olympics team.

This experience, as well as her close relationship with her paternal grandparents who were both blind, made her realize she wanted to become a special education teacher and advocate for individuals with disabilities. Over the years, she has developed deep bonds with her students and worked hard to make sure they have all the opportunities she can give them.

“I enjoy working with students because they are so inspiring and teach me something new every day,” Reincke said. “Many of my students have overcome challenges and obstacles in their lives. Seeing their resilience, perseverance, joy, and determination makes my job the best. I also love getting to know each of my students, their goals, and their aspirations.”

When she’s not at school, Reincke enjoys spending time with her loved ones and her German Shepherd puppy, Layla. She loves traveling with her husband, especially when they go to the beach and get out on the water.

Reincke thanked her fellow teachers in the extended curriculum program and at Trimpe for their support. She noted it wouldn’t be possible to do what she does without them. She is proud of her work and grateful for the opportunity to develop the career she has dreamed of since childhood.

“I feel very grateful that I get to live out my dream job every day, but I could not do it alone,” she added. “My amazing EC team and Trimpe staff support me and our students every day. I deeply appreciate all my mentors and teachers who have guided me and allowed me to get where I am today.”

Thank you to Mrs. Reincke for your work as a teacher!

