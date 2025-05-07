BETHALTO - McKenzie Sutton wants to be like the teachers she had growing up.

Sutton teaches ninth and eleventh grade English classes at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto Community Unit School District #8. She loves watching her students grow throughout high school and beyond, and she tries to inspire them like her teachers did for her.

“I had several teachers throughout my primary and secondary education that left a lasting impact on me, and I wanted to try and be that type of role model for kids in the future,” Sutton said. “I love building relationships with kids that help them to not only be successful in my classroom and throughout their high school experience, but beyond high school as well.”

Sutton often goes out of her way to cheer on her students. She tries to meet each student where they’re at and provide them with the individualized support they need to succeed.

She said there are “several rewarding experiences” every day that assure her she is on the right career path. She loves meeting her students as freshmen and watching them grow into empowered, engaging young adults.

Sutton enjoys every day in her classroom, but when she’s not at school, she spends her free time with her family and friends. She also likes traveling to new destinations whenever she gets the chance.

As the school year comes to a close and we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, Sutton is more certain than ever that she chose the correct career for her. She can’t wait to watch this year’s class of students go on to do great things, and she’s ready for next semester’s students to join her in the classroom for another fun year.

“I continue to be amazed by my students and their talents and aspirations every day,” she added. “I love watching them grow both academically and personally.”

Thank you to McKenzie Sutton for the work you do as a teacher!

