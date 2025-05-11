BETHALTO - Kasey Hardester always wanted to be a teacher, and she has loved every second in her dream career.

Hardester teaches special education at the pre-K level at Bethalto East Primary School in the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8. This Teacher Appreciation Week, she is proud of every student she has ever taught, and she can’t wait to see what comes next.

“My brain rarely shuts off from ‘teacher mode,’ but I wouldn't change it,” Hardester said. “There is literally never a dull work day! These kids brighten my day every single day I come to work. I may be exhausted by the end of the day, but I still always wake up ready to be here again.”

Hardester knew early on that she would one day become a teacher. She enjoyed playing “school” with her little sisters, and she started babysitting at 12 years old. The decision to work with kids was a natural one for her.

Because she teaches pre-K, she sees the same students for almost three years. This allows her to watch them change and grow into people with their own personalities and interests, which is extremely rewarding.

She works hard to support every student she encounters, and her students pick up on her care for them. The kids know that Hardester is cheering them on.

Though Hardester loves every minute in her classroom, she also enjoys being with her loved ones outside of school. She has two adult sons and two young grandchildren that she loves to spend time with. She spoils her “cute little dog named Daisy,” and she spends her free time eating out with friends and working out at Pride Fitness.

She looks forward to another great year at Bethalto East Primary School after this summer break. She can’t wait to get back in the classroom to help her students grow, learn and become the best versions of themselves.

“My favorite part of my job is seeing all of the growth that each and every student makes,” she added. “Knowing that I play a part in that growth and success is very rewarding.”



Thank you to Mrs. Hardester for your work as a teacher!

