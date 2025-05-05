EDWARDSVILLE - China Rongey loves connecting with her students.

Rongey, a second grade teacher at Goshen Elementary School in Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, goes out of her way to build relationships with her students and meet them where they’re at. This Teacher Appreciation Week, she is reflecting on how her students bring her joy and how she helps them become the best they can be.

“If I could share one thing to people about being a teacher, it would be that teaching is more than just delivering lessons,” Rongey said. “Teaching is about being a positive, encouraging, steady role model in the lives of the children we see each day. I care about my students not just as learners but as people. I do my best to bring joy, patience, and excitement to my classroom each day.”

Rongey knew early on that she wanted to become a teacher. She said it is “incredibly rewarding” to guide young kids through the process of learning and watch their confidence levels soar.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a second grade teacher, there are grade-specific challenges that Rongey faces. Her students have a wide range of developmental and academic needs, and Rongey does everything she can to support each one, no matter where they’re at or what they require.

“Balancing instruction to support every learner, while also managing behavior and fostering social-emotional growth, can be demanding,” she shared. “It takes creativity, patience, and flexibility to make sure each child feels supported and successful in their own journey.”

Rongey loves watching her students discover new things and experience “ah ha” moments, where something new clicks and “they realize they can do that once seemingly-impossible task,” she explained. Her young students also bring her plenty of “free smiles.”

While she loves every day in the classroom, she also enjoys her life outside of school, spending time with her family, going on runs, biking on the local trails and shopping. Rongey enjoys working with her students, and she can’t wait to watch their continued growth at Goshen Elementary and beyond.

“My favorite part of being a teacher is making meaningful connections and building strong relationships with my students,” Rongey added. “I believe that learning happens best when students feel seen, heard, and valued. Taking the time to understand who they are, what motivates them, and how they learn allows me to support them more effectively — both academically and personally.”

Thank you to Ms. Rongey for your work as a teacher!

More like this: