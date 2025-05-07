BETHALTO - Ashley Wallis knows the importance of helping others.

Wallis teaches special education at Civic Memorial High School in the Bethalto Community Unit School District #8. This Teacher Appreciation Week, she is proud of the work she has done to build up her students and help them succeed.

“My favorite aspect of my job is the opportunity to care for my students,” Wallis said. “I cherish the moments we share, both the joys and the challenges in their lives. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the spark in their eyes when they grasp new concepts, and nothing compares to the pride I feel as I watch them walk across the stage at graduation.”

Wallis started mentoring and teaching at a young age as a big sister. She would often pretend to grade assignments and teach her dolls how to read. Coming from a family of faith, she learned early on how important it is to serve.

Article continues after sponsor message

After graduating from Alton High School, Wallis began studying vocal performance at SIUE with the goal to teach music. But through volunteer work, she quickly realized her true passion was helping individuals with special needs.

This is her 24th year as a special education teacher, her 19th year at Civic Memorial, and her first year as Civic Memorial’s department chair. While it’s not always an easy job, Wallis wouldn’t trade it for the world.

When she’s not at school, she spends her time with her family. She has been married for almost 23 years to a man who is also involved in special education. Her daughter will be attending SIUE in the fall, and she looks forward to cheering on her son at his football games. Wallis also enjoys singing at weddings and alumni events.

As she wraps up another great year of teaching, Wallis looks forward to working with her students again next fall and meeting the new class of freshmen. She cares deeply about every student she encounters, and she does everything she can to set them up for success.

“In my opinion, I have one of the most important jobs there is — I get to help raise the next generation of thinkers,” she added. “Nations do not survive by the strength of their armies or the noise of their politicians. They survive because someone somewhere taught a child how to read.”

Thank you to Ashley Wallis for your work as a teacher!

More like this: