EDWARDSVILLE - Ashley Ridler prioritizes her students.

Ridler, a third grade teacher at Albert Cassens Elementary School in the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7, shared that she decided to become a teacher so she could support her students’ growth and make sure they always had someone on their team.

“I decided to become a teacher because I wanted to make a positive impact on children's lives and be a safe and supportive person for them,” she said. “I enjoy working with students because of the way they look at the world. They are so innovative, kind, and compassionate. They really make you look at the world differently!”

Ridler is constantly inspired by her previous teachers and the teachers around her. She aspires to provide the same opportunities and love that her teachers gave to her.

Because Ridler cares so deeply about each student, she tries to meet them where they’re at and give them the individualized support they need to be successful. It can be difficult, but she does everything she can to connect with her students and help them through any challenges they experience.

“My favorite part of my job is getting to build connections with students and seeing how much they grow and improve throughout the year,” she said. “The most challenging part of my job is trying to ensure that I'm giving each student what they need and making sure all of their needs are met while here at school.”

Though Ridler loves every day in the classroom, she also has fun outside of school spending time with her loved ones. She enjoys trying new restaurants and binge-watching new TV shows.

As the school year and Teacher Appreciation Week come to a close, Ridler is grateful for the experiences she has had as an educator. She can’t wait to come back in the fall for another great year of supporting kids and teaching third grade.

“I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to be taught by amazing teachers growing up. Now as an educator, I get to work alongside some of the best!” Ridler added. “I am thankful to some amazing mentor teachers and fellow coworkers who helped me become the teacher I am today.”

Thank you to Ashley Ridler for your work as a teacher!

