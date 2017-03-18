EDWARDSVILLE – The TCAY Tidalwaves of Godfrey are off to a solid start in the Heartland Area Swim Meet at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tidalwaves started Friday night with action in primary longer races. Head coach Nancy Miller described the meet as “a culmination of all our hard work of the entire year.”

“We are excited to be here,” she said. “The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center is a very fast pool and has a lot of open space on the deck.”

TCAY was fifth with 67 points in the women’s division and fourth in the men’s division after Friday night going into Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jenna Flemming dropped 12 seconds in the 100 free for TCAY on Friday night and Cole Akal swam “a great 500,” Miller said. Miller said Anna Moehn also looked good in her initial effort.

Matthew Daniel and Noah Clancy will lead efforts for the Tidalwaves on Saturday and Sunday. Daniel has recovered from a shoulder problem.

More like this: