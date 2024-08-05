ALTON - The stage is set for an unforgettable night of music and philanthropy with “Taylor-Made: A Tribute to Taylor Swift,” a spectacular event dedicated to celebrating the music of pop sensation Taylor Swift. This special performance will take place on September 13, 2024 at Lewis & Clark College’s Hathaway Hall, with all proceeds benefiting the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras.

Join us for an evening where Taylor Swift’s greatest hits come to life in a tribute concert that promises to captivate fans of all ages. From “Love Story” to “Blank Space,” experience the magic of Swift’s chart-topping anthems performed by a talented ensemble, with arrangements that showcase the orchestral prowess of our local musicians.

Event Details:

Date: September 13, 2024

Time: Doors @ 6:30pm and Show @ 7:30pm

Location: Hatheway Cultural Center

Lewis and Clark College,

5800 Godfrey Rd,

Godfrey, IL 62035

Lewis and Clark College, 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035 Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taylor-made-a-tribute-to-taylor-swift-to-benefit-alton-youth-symphony-and-alton-symphony-orchestras-tickets-940129832637

This tribute concert is not just about celebrating music—it’s also about supporting the arts in our community. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras, ensuring these vital organizations can continue to provide exceptional musical experiences and educational opportunities for young musicians in the region.

“We are thrilled to present ‘Taylor-Made’ and offer a unique opportunity for our community to enjoy Taylor Swift’s music while supporting our local symphonies,” said Jamie Pullen, Alton Youth Symphony President. “This event will be a testament to the power of music and the importance of nurturing young talent.”

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite, and we encourage you to secure yours soon to be part of this exciting event. For more information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taylor-made-a-tribute-to-taylor-swift-to-benefit-alton-youth-symphony-and-alton-symphony-orchestras-tickets-940129832637 or contact Alton Youth Symphony.

About Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras:

The Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestras are dedicated to fostering a love for music and providing high-quality orchestral training to young musicians. Through performances, educational programs, and community outreach, these organizations play a vital role in enriching the cultural fabric of our region.

About Taylor Made

Welcome to the world of Taylor Made, a dynamic six-piece tribute band bringing the magic of Taylor Swift to life with every note. With members hailing from Edwardsville, Highland, and Alton, IL, Taylor Made has been captivating audiences across the Midwest since their debut performance on July 27th of last year at the Wildey Theater.

In just over a year, Taylor Made has established themselves as the Midwest’s premier live tribute band, performing 3-4 times a month and leaving a trail of enthusiastic fans in their wake. Their unique blend of high-energy performances and genuine connection with the audience sets them apart. Taylor Made isn't just about playing hits—it's about creating an intimate, unforgettable experience where fans feel like they're part of the show.

Two of their members, Jared and Jacob, bring a special touch to the group, having previously performed with the Alton Youth Symphony. This deep-rooted connection to the local music scene underscores their commitment to the arts and arts education. Taylor Made is proud to support and inspire the next generation of musicians, and they are honored to be part of this fundraiser for the Alton Youth Symphony!