COLLINSVILLE 76, ALTON 63: Ray'Sean Taylor led Collinsville with 26 points, Nate Hall followed up with 20 points, and Keydrian Jones added 15 as the Kahoks used a big 17-0 third-quarter run to win over Alton at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Collinsville held a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, then led 28-23 at halftime, then took a 55-43 lead after three, thanks in part to the run, before coming home with the win.

Moory Woods led the Redbirds with 20 points, while Dante Herrin scored 14 points, Camren Edwards had 11, and Ky'lun Rivers added 10.

The Kahoks remained undefeated going into their Prairie Farms Holiday Classic tournament at 9-0, while Alton drops to 5-3.

