



EDWARDSVILLE - A big win at 220 pounds by Mason Taylor helped Edwardsville's wrestling team regain lost momentum as the Tigers went on to win over Belleville West 43-22 in a Southwestern Conference dual meet Thursday evening at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

The Tigers took their record in dual meets to 13-1 on the season, 2-0 in the SWC, and gave head coach Jon Wagner his 495th career victory.

During the middle portion of the meet, a pin at 170 pounds by Drew Gvillo over Wyatt Shellabarger had given Edwardsville a 29-9 lead. The Maroons took the next two bouts, at 182 when Ethan Sperry pinned Simon Weakley, and at 190, as Caleb Harrold, who moved up in class, lost in overtime to Riley Elam 5-3 to cut the Tiger lead to 29-18, which gave West some momentum.

Taylor turned things around fast for Edwardsville with his 220 win, a 4-3 win over Cash May on a late escape, and then Lloyd Reynolds, wrestling at 285, scored a 2-1 win over Dustin Olmstead to bring the team score back to 35-18 to give the momentum back to the Tigers.

Edwardsville clinched the meet in the next two bouts, getting wins from Jack Summers at 106 and Zeke Rhodes at 113 to life the score to 43-18. Summers won over Justin Harris 10-2, while Rhodes defeated Allen Harris 21-8 to up the Edwardsville advantage.

The Tigers got three more pins in the meet, with Drew Mink winning by fall over Elijah Brooks at 1:32 in the 145 pound bout, Will Zupanci at 4:52 in the 152 pound match over Luke Bauer, and Luke Odom at 160 pounds, taking 1:34 to pin Danny Lindsey.

Dylan Gvillo was the other Tigers winner, taking a 23-8 decision over Zack Lusk in the 132 pound bout.

Edwardsville will travel to Minooka for the Kenny Zabel duals on Saturday, and will go up against New Lenox Lincoln-Way East, the host Indians and Naperville Neuqua Valley. The first meet of the day starts at 9 a.m.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

