WOOD RIVER – The November Midwest Members Credit Union "Oiler of the Month" is senior Taylor Parmentier.

Taylor is a senior at EAWR and is involved with basketball (4 years), volleyball (3 years), soccer (1 year), Student Council (1 year), Spirit Club (1 year), Rotary Interact Club (1 year) and Big Sisters. Taylor has achieved Gold Level Renaissance for maintaining outstanding grades and attendance. She also is in the National Honor Society (2 years) and has attended the HOBY Leadership Conference. Taylor has over 40 hours of community service in the area and a part of the Math Tutor Program through the National Honor Society. After graduation, Taylor plans to attend Illinois State University to major in Athletic Training and eventually go into Physical Therapy.

Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

