EDWARDSVILLE - For Taylor McOlgan, since she was a young girl, dance has been a key component of her existence.

In fact, the head captain of the Edwardsville High School dance team said that dance is her life.

“I have been on the Edwardsville High School dance team since my freshman year,” she said. “I was co-captain as a sophomore and head captain my junior and senior years.”

McOlgan has done her part to set a good example for the other dancers and loves working with them and setting the tone for the team.

This weekend, McOlgan and the other Edwardsville girls compete in the sectional and she is hoping to shine like this past weekend at EHS. Edwardsville was third in an IHSA event at EHS and also won an IDTA competition.

“I have been taught a lot of leadership skills being the captain,” she said. “My freshman year of dance was definitely the hardest.”

Taylor said it is always nice to perform in front of the hometown crowd and family and friends.

Taylor said she plans on attending Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., after high school. She is uncertain about dance in college but said it such a part of her life she will find a dance studio and may coach a middle school team. She plans on being a high school dance coach later in her life.

The dance captain has a motto that others should follow in any sport: “I just respect hard work and dedication,” she said. “That is what we strive for every year. We are doing very well this year and hope to be in the top six to qualify for state from the sectional.”

