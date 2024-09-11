The upcoming events in the area offer a remarkable variety and appeal, from live music and family-friendly activities to specialty markets and cultural celebrations. Whether you're looking to enjoy a captivating performance, explore local artisans, or engage in enriching community activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of events, visit Riverbender Events.

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

Taylor Made: A Tribute To Taylor Swift is a special event happening at the Hatheway Cultural Center to benefit the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestra. Join us for a night filled with amazing music and support these talented young musicians. Let's come together to celebrate the music of Taylor Swift while giving back to our community. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy great music for a great cause! All proceeds benefit the Alton Youth Symphony and Alton Symphony Orchestra.

Basket Auction Online features more than 100 baskets available at https://new.biddingowl.com/EvangelicalUCC from Sept. 14 - Sept. 21 for the Women's Fellowship at Evangelical United Church of Christ's online auction. The themed baskets include kids' activities, home decor, holiday, sports, books, a vintage Amish quilt, cooking, wine and spirits, entertainment, dinners, overnight stays, movies, theater tickets, baby gifts, seasonal, personal care, games, and gift cards, just to name a few! All perfect for gift-giving or for your own personal use, there is something for everyone. The auction opens at 8am Saturday, Sept. 14 and ends at 10pm Saturday, Sept. 21. All proceeds benefit church and community projects. Winners must pick up their baskets Monday, Sept. 23, at the church upper circle drive, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey, 9:30 - 11am OR 5:30 - 7pm, with receipts. Church office: 618-466-6077.

The Land of Goshen Community Market returns for its 28th season, welcoming visitors every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on St. Louis Street in downtown Edwardsville. Visitors can explore a vibrant array of favorite vendors alongside exciting new additions, offering fresh produce, beautiful cut flowers, delicious baked goods, eggs, meats, unique art, and more. Enjoy local talent with a diverse lineup of musicians, free, fun, and educational activities for kids, and explore the latest market merchandise. The market has partnered with Good Dirt Composting Collective to offer free food scrap composting for market customers. Contributions help fund this initiative and other community projects.

Alton Fall City-Wide Litter Cleanup sees volunteers from the community unite in both Spring and Fall to clean up our neighborhoods. Over 50 different organizations, youth groups, clubs, churches, and corporations are committed to beautifying our neighborhoods by adopting a designated location. On Saturday, September 14th, 2024, pick up a donut, gloves, vests & bags, and get directions to areas that need the most attention at these locations: Downtown - 200 W. 3rd Street (corner of 3rd & Belle St.) and Middletown - Hellrung Park (entrance at 7th & Central Ave.). If needed, your group can pick up supplies at Alton Visitors Center or Benjamin Godfrey Mansion two weeks prior to the event. Supplies donated by Madison County Building and Zoning Dept., Republic Services, and City of Alton Public Works.

Medora's 150th Year Celebration invites you to join us for a fun-filled day! The event schedule includes a parade at 10am, a car show at 11am, basket bingo at 11am, a best beard contest at 1pm, the Little Mr. & Miss Pageant at 2pm, and live music by Back in the Saddle from 4pm until 9pm. Activities all day include bounce houses, a petting zoo, a photo booth, various raffles, and vendors with great goodies. Food trucks and the Medora Athletic Association will provide delicious treats and refreshments. The event runs from 10am to 9pm.

Benefit for Alaina Jones & Family is hosted by the VFW Post 1308 on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 1 to 6 p.m. for a fun afternoon benefiting Alaina Jones and her family. Alaina is 20 weeks pregnant with Monochorionic diamniotic (Mo-Di) twins—twins that share one placenta. Live entertainment will be performed by Mark and The Angry Heart, Psychedelic Symphony, and Last Stand beginning at 2 p.m. Alaina is being treated for Preeclampsia, a serious condition during pregnancy. A 50/50 drawing and basket raffle will be held to aid the Jones family with medical costs. This benefit is organized by Vivian Jones and Natalie Jones. Contributions can also be made at https://cash.app/$alainajones1382.

Events on Sep. 13, 2024

Join LBB for Coffee & Connections at Twisted Biscuit Brunch in Edwardsville on September 13, 2024, for a casual empowerment and networking opportunity available to women who work.

Bring your little ones to Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City on September 13, 2024, for some fun and educational activities.

Don't miss The "Original" Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show inc. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville on September 13, 2024, and shop directly from wholesalers, manufacturers, and designers in a marketplace setting.

Enjoy live music with Nate & Nanney at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton on September 13, 2024, as they perform from 2-6 PM on the patio.

Come to Free Family Movie Night at Salvation Army in Alton on September 13, 2024, and enjoy a family-friendly movie with free popcorn in an air-conditioned gym.

Sign your kids up for Kids Night Out: Under the Stars at The Nature Institute in Godfrey on September 13, 2024, for an evening of fun, including dinner, astronomy-themed crafts, and a hike to look at stars.

Experience a thrilling evening with FOTAD presents "A Little Night Music...and Murder!" at The Ink House in Edwardsville on September 13, 2024, and support theater and dance majors at SIUE through this special murder mystery dinner theater event.

Join the fun at Lanny & Julie at Big Daddy's in Edwardsville on September 13, 2024, for a lively performance from 6-9 PM.

Spend an evening with St. Louis Exorcism Dinner at Mineral Springs Mall in Alton on September 13, 2024, and hear Troy Taylor reveal the uncensored, true story of the 1949 St. Louis Exorcism.

Catch GenX LIVE at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton on September 13, 2024, and enjoy a night of music and fun at this legendary venue.

Head over to 1818 Chophouse in Edwardsville on September 13, 2024, for a live performance by Mike Sonderegger LIVE, an acoustic performer, songwriter, and pianist.

Don't miss The Man In Black at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville on September 13, 2024, and experience Shawn Barker's tribute to Johnny Cash, capturing the essence of the original "Man In Black."

Events on Sep. 14, 2024

Join the community for the Hartford Community Yard Sale and Fire Department Fish Fry on September 14, 2024, in Hartford, IL. The event begins at 7:30 am with a community yard sale, followed by a delicious fish fry hosted by the Hartford Fire Department starting at 10 am until sold out. RJ's Place will also have seating available for those who prefer a different menu.

Celebrate the local flavors at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! on September 14, 2024, in Alton, IL. The market runs from 8 am to Noon, featuring a wide selection of locally-grown fruits and vegetables, hand-crafted artwork, and ready-to-eat meals.

Don't miss the Edwardsville Garden Club - Fall Plant Sale on September 14, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Parking Lot in Edwardsville, IL. Starting at 8 am, the sale offers a variety of perennials, house plants, and fall botanical accessories until Noon.

Explore great deals at the Parkside Estates Yard Sale on September 14, 2024, in Bethalto, IL. This multi-family yard sale includes tools, depression glass, collectors plates, home decor, clothes, and more.

Experience the charm of autumn at the Finally Fall Outdoor Small Business Vendor Market on September 14, 2024, in Farmersville, IL. Enjoy a day of cozy vibes, pumpkin spice delights, and a variety of fall-inspired treasures from local vendors.

Discover the fascinating world of insects at Tiny Worlds: Spooky Spiders and Frankenstein Bug Builder on September 14, 2024, at The Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, MO. This free event is perfect for all ages and includes a bonus nature walk with Naturalist Devan.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bring the family to the Ka-Chow Cars Event on September 14, 2024, at Edwardsville Children's Museum in Edwardsville, IL. Meet Lightning McQueen, participate in "Cars" activities, enjoy story time, and get free ice cream with admission.

Make memories at the Fall Memory Café on September 14, 2024, at Hayner Library in Alton, IL. This harvest festival themed gathering offers activities to bring people together and foster reminiscing for those experiencing Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.

Learn about local history at the Family History Walk on September 14, 2024, starting at Nickel Plate Station in Edwardsville, IL. Participants will be guided through the Leclaire National Historic District by reenactors portraying past residents.

Support a great cause at the Aid for Adonai Charity Event on September 14, 2024, at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, IL. Enjoy a charity golf scramble starting at 11:00 am, followed by a music festival with local performers, food trucks, and a silent auction.

Join the fun at the 1st Annual Community Fest on September 14, 2024, at Revival Tabernacle TCOGICC/Church of the Living God in Alton, IL. This event features food, entertainment, and local vendors for a day of community enjoyment.

Participate in the Aid for Adonai 6th Annual Charity Golf Scramble on September 14, 2024, at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, IL. Teams can register for a fun day of golf starting at noon, along with a music festival celebrating local talent.

Explore alternative health options at the Midwest Holistic Wellness Fair on September 14, 2024, at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL. Meet over 50 exhibitors and artisans offering natural wellness products and services.

Create your own candles at the Fall Candle Making Workshop on September 14, 2024, at Party On Broadway in Alton, IL. Choose from a pumpkin dough bowl or other candles, and enjoy a hands-on experience with coconut soy candles.

Celebrate diversity at the Alton Pride Festival on September 14, 2024, in Downtown Alton, IL. Enjoy performances by Porch Cafe, Mz Goldie, comedian Izzy Salhani, drag performers, and more as we connect communities.

Get involved with the Teen Advisory Group on September 14, 2024, at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL. This group for ages 13-17 meets to improve the library’s teen services and materials.

Join the fun at the Nintendo Switch event on September 14, 2024, at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL. Teens in grades 7-12 can enjoy gaming from 1-4 PM in the Teen Room.

Get crafty at the Fall Craft Series on September 14, 2024, at Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, IL. Participants can create rope pumpkins and enjoy other fall-themed crafts in this adult craft series.

Enjoy live music by James Jones on September 14, 2024, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL. Experience a relaxing evening with great music and wine.

Listen to Scott & Karl perform live on September 14, 2024, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL. Enjoy an evening of music and good company.

Reconnect with classmates at the Granite City High School Class of 1974 (North & South) 50th Class Reunion on September 14, 2024, at Madison County Fireman's Hall in Collinsville, IL. Celebrate with a buffet dinner, music, and dancing.

Support local heroes at the BackStoppers of Madison County Trivia Night on September 14, 2024, at Godfrey KC Hall in Godfrey, IL. Join MC Billy Greenwood for a night of trivia, raffles, and fun, with doors opening at 6 pm.

Enjoy a musical evening with the Maryville Concert in the Park on September 14, 2024, at Firemen's Park in Maryville, IL. The Troy Community Band will perform show tunes, marches, and contemporary music starting at 7:00 pm.

Experience an evening of classical guitar with The Park Brothers on September 14, 2024, at Salem United Methodist Church in St. Louis, MO. The concert, presented by St. Louis Classical Guitar, begins at 7:30 pm.

Watch a family favorite at the Edwardsville Summer Movie in the Park Series on September 14, 2024, at City Park in Edwardsville, IL. Bring blankets and chairs for an evening under the stars, featuring the movie "Beethoven" starting at 7:30 pm.

Events on Sep. 15, 2024

Join us for a delightful morning at the Pancake Breakfast, held every third Sunday from 9 AM to 12 PM at VFW Post 1308 in Alton, IL. Enjoy a delicious spread of pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, and orange juice, all while supporting VFW Post 1308 and Scout Troop 1. The event is open to the community, and each plate is just $10.

Experience the charm of the Bethalto Farmers Market every Sunday from June 9 through October 13 at Central Park in Bethalto, IL. Browse a variety of fresh produce and unique artisan goods. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Enjoy an afternoon of lively Bluegrass music at the Ace's Bluegrass Festival at the American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, IL. This family-friendly event is free and features performances by Friends of Bluegrass and the Big River Trio.

Celebrate a fun-filled day with live Bluegrass music at the Ace's Bluegrass Music Festival, hosted at the scenic 50-acre hilltop of American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, IL. Enjoy free performances by Friends of Bluegrass and the Big River Trio.

Experience the soulful sounds of the Soulard Blues Band live at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL. Don’t miss this incredible performance!

Relax to the tunes of the Skylark Brothers Duo at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL. Enjoy a wonderful day of music at the vineyards.

Join us for an afternoon of live music with the Ivas John Band from 2-6 PM at the Grafton Winery in Grafton, IL. Experience the vibrant sounds of this talented band.

Celebrate the 75th Anniversary with a Family Event at the Meyer Center in Edwardsville, IL. This free event features games, activities, giveaways, snacks, skating, climbing, a bounce house, and more. Join us for an afternoon of fun for the entire family!