EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

This week's honoree is volleyball player Taylor Joens. A junior from Johnston, Iowa, Joens is pursuing a degree in exercise science and holds a grade point average of 3.641.

Joens is coming off one of the most dominant offensive weeks of the season by hitting .553 with 23 kills in a pair of road wins at Eastern Illinois and Belmont. Her 10 kills on 13 attacks in the Eastern Illinois match is the highest hitting percentage (.769) of the NCAA Division I era (minimum 10 attacks).

She leads the 17-6 Cougars with 2.84 kills per set and a .318 hitting percentage. The Cougars complete their home schedule this week with contests against Southeast Missouri Friday and UT Martin Saturday.

More like this: