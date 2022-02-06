COLLINSVILLE - It's quite an accomplishment for any athlete in any sport in his or her first year to qualify for a sectional tournament in an IHSA state series, and in the case of Alton senior bowler Taylor Greco, it's a very big accomplishment indeed.

Greco, in her first year of bowling for the Redbirds, qualified for the sectional tournament at Mt. Vernon with a six-game score of 785 at the regional tournament at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville Feb. 5. She is the only Alton bowler to qualify for the sectional, with teammate Regan Spinks going through as the first alternate. Greco is one of the Auto Butler Female Athletes Of The Month.

In an interview conducted after the fourth game of her six-game series, Greco felt she was bowling very well despite some tough sledding along the way.

"A few rough patches, but other than that, I'm doing pretty good," Greco said. "I think all of us are."

At the time of the interview, both Greco and the Redbirds were in contention for both a top ten individual spot that would ensure safe passage to the sectional, along with a top-four team standing, that would advance the team as well.

"It is a pretty good feeling," Greco said when informed of the possible top ten finish. "I actually didn't know about that," she said with a smile and laugh, very pleasantly surprised.

Her performance at the regional tournament was an extension of Greco's season, where she bowled well in every meet and tournament and steadily improved throughout the year.

"I think I've been bowling pretty well," Greco said. "I think that I've been improving a lot. I bowled my first 200 game over that, and it's pretty exciting."

Breaking the 200 barrier was one of Greco's goals for this season, along with just keeping on improving as the year progressed.

"My goals coming into the season were to break 200 and just improve as a bowler," Greco said, "and that ended up happening."

Greco comes from a bowling family and had bowled outside of school, but this season marked her first time trying out for the Redbirds' bowling team. Her decision has paid off very handsomely.

"My dad and my mom did it," Greco said. "They hold 300 rings, I bowled outside of school, leagues and stuff. And I just decided this last year I might as well give it a shot and join the bowling team."

It's been a fun year for Greco, who gets on with her teammates very well and enjoys being around them.

Greco added: "I love my teammates; I think they're all pretty great."

For the sectional, Greco has some goals in mind and they're all very simplistic in their nature.

"Just to do my best and give it my all," Greco said. "Hopefully, I win something."

No matter what, Greco is very glad she came out to bowl for the Redbirds and looks forward to bigger and possibly better things ahead.

"Oh yeah, I'm very glad I came out to this team," Greco said with a smile. She then some very sage advice to anyone who's thinking about trying something new or wants to get better at whatever he or she can do.

"I think that anyone can really improve at something if they really just try," Greco said. "Not exactly bowling, but whatever sport or talent or occupation you want. If you just try and give it your all, there's really no stopping you to do whatever you want."

